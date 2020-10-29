Saying no good would come from giving him jail time, a Maricopa County judge placed former Safford city council member Chris Taylor on two years’ probation Thursday morning.
Maricopa County Judge Ronee Korbin Steiner said she was confident that had Taylor, 34, not served his country in the military he would not have developed PTSD or the drug addiction that led to February’s assault on an EMT.
Deputy Graham County Attorney Scott Adams had asked Steiner to give Taylor a suspended jail sentence as an incentive to do well on probation.
“My understanding of the defendant is that when he is sober he is a great asset to the community and can do great things, but when he is not he’s capable of doing terrible things,” Adams said.
Steiner agreed with Taylor’s defense attorney Channen Day, pointing out if Taylor doesn’t successfully complete probation he faces up to two years in prison and a felony on his record.
That, she said, was incentive enough for him to do well.
Day also pointed out that by sending Taylor to jail it would cause his family harm, disrupt Taylor’s therapy sessions and his pursuit of a bachelor’s degree.
According to officials, law enforcement officers and medical personnel were dispatched to Taylor’s home in February about a possible drug overdose.
When the first EMT arrived, he perceived Taylor’s wife and son might be in danger because he saw Taylor pull them into the home, Adams said. When the EMT went to intervene, Taylor “physically confronted him” and began punching at the EMT when the EMT, who was also an off-duty Safford police officer, tried to restrain him, Adams said. No punches landed.
Ultimately, Taylor was restrained and medically treated for a heroin overdose.
Taylor pleaded guilty last month to aggravated assault on an emergency medical technician or paramedic. The plea agreement stipulated he receive probation, but he could have been placed in jail as a term of that probation.
Taylor’s wife, Sarah, pleaded with the judge not to take her husband away from her and their two children.
Sarah Taylor tearfully told the judge the police report portrayed her husband as an abusive husband and father, but that “couldn’t be further from the truth.”
Taylor has always been a loving and kind man, she said. After the incident in February he promised to do everything he could to make things right and he’s been going to weekly individual and couples’ therapy and trying hard to regain their trust, she said.
Chris Taylor told the judge that during his time in Afghanistan he was taught not to process anything because their missions were more important than anything else.
When he returned to the States, Taylor said he began using prescription opioids to mask his feelings, realized it and stayed clean for seven years by working hard for his community and his family.
“It worked until I guess I took on way too much and in a weak moment I relapsed,” Taylor said.
He asked the judge to give him the chance to repay his debt to society in other ways besides serving jail time.
Taylor resigned his position on the city council March 6. He also gave up a run for Arizona’s Congressional District 1.