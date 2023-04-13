After the donation of a building and $250,000 from Graham County, a daytime respite center for those facing homelessness will be opening this year.
The Gila Valley Samaritan Home will be a day-use-only station for those facing homelessness to have access to showers, washing machines, microwaves and a post office box. Currently the building in which it will be located is being renovated, said Gila Valley Administerial Association member Vaughn Grant. The center’s building, located at 114 W. Fifth St., in Safford, was donated by Dr. Susan Jones, Grant said.
“It will be someplace to go to have humanitarian assistance and make their life a little easier if at all possible help them get out of homelessness,” he said.
One of the largest assets Grant said the center could offer would be the availability of a post office box to those struggling with homelessness. Although this center won’t be a place to cook meals, there will be refrigerators, microwaves and general snacks and food for those in need, Grant said. Also information on community resources such as getting on government assisted programs will be available.
There will be no loitering, Grant said. The center will be open to daytime hours only and the homeless can’t stay in the area. This element of no loitering around the center will be enforced, he said.
“This center is strictly for daytime use,” Grant said. “Down the road I’d love to see a place locally with a few beds in it and at best give people the opportunity who wanted to have a roof over their head to have one.”
The center will hopefully be opening in July, but if progress is stilted it will be operational in September, Grant said. Sue Ciancimino has already been chosen as the director of the center, and Grant called her a phenomenal individual.
For Ciancimino, serving those who are struggling is nothing new. While growing up her parents organized and ran the homeless shelter in Bisbee. Her mother was an ordained minister who owned a mobile home park, and her father was a musician. During her childhood, her father created clothing boxes for those in need and her mother ran a thrift store where everything cost 25 cents. Her mom helped homeless individuals stay in the trailer park until they could find their own housing or begin to pay for their leases.
“It was the way I was raised,” she said. “Mom was always helping.”
As she was growing up, her mother would host fundraisers for the shelter. Her mother would also help people connect with government assistance and mental health care.
Ciancimino worked for 15 years as a pharmacist and now owns a house-cleaning business. She is active in the Seventh Day Adventist church.
“It’s always been about helping people. I’ve always just wanted to help them,” she said.
When people face homelessness, everything is much harder, Ciancimino said. She said she knows of a couple who were living out of their car in the Safford area, and their location would always be near a bathroom. As someone is preparing to get a job, it is critical that they are able to clean themselves up properly in order to obtain the job. The simple ability to take a shower is vital to getting off the streets.
“I look forward to helping people and being a stepping stone so they can get back on their feet again,” she said.