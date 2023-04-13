Future Gila Valley Samaritan Home

This former legal office at 114 W. Fifth St. will be home to the new Gila Valley Samaritan Home.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

After the donation of a building and $250,000 from Graham County, a daytime respite center for those facing homelessness will be opening this year.

The Gila Valley Samaritan Home will be a day-use-only station for those facing homelessness to have access to showers, washing machines, microwaves and a post office box. Currently the building in which it will be located is being renovated, said Gila Valley Administerial Association member Vaughn Grant. The center’s building, located at 114 W. Fifth St., in Safford, was donated by Dr. Susan Jones, Grant said.

