PIMA — On the last day of 2019, a former Pima town clerk was arrested in connection with theft of town money and now awaits trial.
Following a Graham County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the reported theft of $59,250 from Town of Pima monies, along with a possible additional $17,000, Barbara Herreras, 52, was arrested on a warrant and booked into the Graham County Jail on Jan. 2, 2020. Herreras served as Pima Town Clerk from 2017 to 2018.
The investigation opened in June 2017 and concluded last December. The Pima Police Department, the town’s auditors and its software accounting company assisted the Sheriff’s Office.
Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis, who reported the theft to the Sheriff’s Office, told the Courier the $59,250 was stolen from town sewer funds. Lewis believed the possible $17,000 was taken from the same source.
The town filed a claim for the stolen funds with its insurance company, which conducted its own investigation and has repaid the town.
“The town has been paid back for that theft, and now it’s just a matter of the legal process taking its course,” Lewis said.