A former Pima town clerk charged with embezzling $59,250 from the town was sentenced this week after an end of March guilty plea.
On Wednesday Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson sentenced Barbara Herreras, 52, to 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections followed by five years' probation. Herreras pleaded guilty March 31 to attempted theft and forgery, both felonies.
The town learned the money was missing in March 2018 after an audit by their accounting firm, Colby & Powell PLC. The money was taken from Pima's sewer fund in fiscal year 2017-2018.
Herreras resigned as town clerk in March 2018. According to Graham County Sheriff's Office reports, she left in lieu of termination after admitting the embezzlement to Town Manager Sean Lewis.
After an investigation by the Graham County Sheriff's Office, she was charged with theft, forgery and fraudulent schemes/artifices. Herreras was arrested and jailed Jan. 2.
In Herreras' guilty plea, the fraudulent schemes charge was dropped and the theft charge modified to attempted theft.
Herreras must also pay $59,250 in restitution, with the first $17,000 going to the Town of Pima and the rest to its insurance company.
Authorities are also investigating another $17,000 that is missing from fiscal year 2016-2017.
The town, insured against theft, was reimbursed the $59,250 by its insurance company and will be paid the $17,000 if investigators determine it was stolen as well.