Former Safford city council member Chris Taylor pleaded guilty Thursday morning to aggravated assault on an emergency medical technician or paramedic.
Under the terms of Taylor’s plea agreement, Taylor will be placed on probation and the assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct charges he was also facing in connection with a February incident at his home will be dismissed.
As a term of his probation, the judge could opt to place him in jail for up to one year at his sentencing hearing Oct. 29.
If he successfully completes probation, the felony charge could be dropped to a misdemeanor.
Thursday’s hearing was held via video conferencing.
Deputy Graham County Attorney Scott Adams told Maricopa County Judge Ronee Korbin Steiner that on Feb. 19, law enforcement officers and medical personnel were dispatched to Taylor’s home about a possible drug overdose.
When the first EMT arrived, he perceived Taylor’s wife and son might be in danger because he saw Taylor pull them into the home, Adams said. When the EMT went to intervene, Taylor “physically confronted him” and began punching at the EMT when the EMT, who was also an off-duty Safford police officer, tried to restrain him, Adams said. No punches landed.
Ultimately, Taylor was restrained and medically treated, he said.
Taylor told the judge Adam’s version of the events were accurate.
Authorities said Taylor had suffered a heroin overdose.
Taylor resigned his position on the city council March 6. He also gave up a run for Arizona’s Congressional District 1.