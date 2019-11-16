WINSLOW - Earlier this month, Winslow Police officers arrested an off-duty prison employee following an alleged incident of domestic violence.
On the morning of November 7, according to a Winslow Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to the Little Colorado Medical Center. There, they spoke to the victim, a 17-year-old Hispanic female. She advised them she was at the residence of a man named Sean Hawley, 23, with whom she was romantically involved, on the night of November 6.
The victim reported that, during a physical altercation that night and the morning of November 7, Hawley held her against her will and injured her.
Hawley was an officer at the Arizona Department of Corrections State Prison Complex in Winslow. He was previously posted to the State Prison Complex in Safford. He worked there from November 2017 to February 2018, when he transferred to Winslow.
Hawley, who was off duty at the time of the reported altercation, resigned from the Department of Corrections upon his arrest. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail for kidnapping domestic violence and aggravated assault domestic violence (impeding the ability to breathe).