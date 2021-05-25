Driven.
Kyia Haws set out to become valedictorian for Fort Thomas’ Class of 2021 and she did. She set out to become a licensed nursing assistant through the Gila Institute for Technology and she did. Oh, and she helped the Fort Thomas girls basketball team take first place at state this year. She was named to the All-Conference First Team, too.
“Excelling at things brings me satisfaction,” Haws said. “I have always wanted to do more, to be more, not just ‘good enough.’”
She finds seeing all As on her report card “exciting,” she said.
Taking college level course through GIFT was a great experience, she said.
“Those class brought challenges, but they also brought more lessons,” Haws said. “You’ve just got to work hard and get all of those things working for you.”
In addition to playing basketball, Haws also plays volleyball and softball. In fact, she hopes to walk onto Eastern Arizona College’s team. She enjoys spending time with her family, which includes three brothers, her father and basketball coach Lee Haws, and her mom, Allison. She’s also active in her church and was a member of the National Honor Society, FBLA and student council.
Haws plans to go into EAC’s nursing program in the fall, but that doesn’t mean she’s taking it easy this summer. She plans on getting a jump start by taking a class or two when she’s not lifeguarding at the Pima and Safford pools.
Ultimately, Haws would like to either be an emergency room nurse or a flight nurse.
“I’ve always enjoyed helping people and seeing them doing well,” Haws said. “Seeing people being happy brings me joy.”