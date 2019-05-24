Fort Thomas class of ‘19 excels academically

FORT THOMAS — Class President Tejaan Goseyun described Fort Thomas’ class of 2019 as having gone from “naughty little rez kids to mature rez adults.”
Myron Moses, president of the Fort Thomas Unified School District governing board, confirmed that assertion when he said, in Apache, that Fort Thomas High School had advanced to the No. 2 position academically of all Native American schools in the state.
The class of 2019 celebrated their accomplishments during their graduation ceremony last Thursday at the Jerry W. Hancock Gymnasium.
“One of the great things about a small class is we’re all connected; we’re all friends,” said valedictorian Rebecca McCabe, who related the story of the rubber ducks that floated apart on the ocean.
“We will all experience life and adventures away from high school, but we shouldn’t forget our time together.”
S Seniors, including eight members of the National Honor Society.