FORT THOMAS – Multiple agencies worked to combat a Thursday morning house fire in Fort Thomas.
The home, located on Black Rock Road, was smoldering throughout the evening although the residents couldn't locate the fire. According to Fort Thomas Fire Department Chief McCoy Hawkins, the fire itself was located in the home’s roof and only became visible around 1 a.m. Thursday, when the department was called.
“When we arrived, there was fire in the attic and it took until 5:30 for the crews to be finished. We had called Pima and Thatcher for help. The insulation they had in the attic was that blow-in type and it was hard to put out because it kept smoldering,” said Hawkins.
No one was harmed in the fire; however, the home was extensively damaged. Although the family living there does not have an online donation source, individuals may contact Debbie Larson at 602-214-0283 if they wish to assist the family.