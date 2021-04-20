As a hectic school year comes to an end, school districts across the country are hard at work determining how they use their share of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress in March earmarks $129 billion for K-12 education across the country.
Sean Rickert, Pima Unified School District superintendent, said his district has not received the new stimulus funds yet, but when they do they’ll use the funds to “project where we see the district in three years.”
What they see is continued growth.
Rickert estimates his district will receive $2-$3 million in what districts refer to as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds, from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Rickert said in the past five years the district has seen a 19% increase in enrollment. To accommodate that increase in students, Pima schools will be looking to hire 11 new teachers and fill two teacher vacancies for the upcoming school year, both to lessen class sizes, and to expand their educational offerings to students.
Those positions include five second thru sixth grade elementary school teacher positions, two seventh through eighth grade junior high English teachers, two high school teachers, three kindergarten through sixth grade elementary special education teachers, and one kindergarten through sixth grade music teacher.
“We believe that while literacy and numeracy skills are important, there is more to the development of children than just reading and math,” Rickert said about the district expanding their music, and physical education program, “doing something active and engaging can make a huge difference.”
Rickert said the expansion in teaching staff will be paid for by the new ESSER funds. Although school districts have to use the funds by 2024, Rickert believes the increase in enrollment in the district will allow the district to fully fund the new teaching positions into the future.
But a more immediate problem for the district Rickert said, is just finding teachers to fill positions. He is hopeful though because he has seen an increase in applicants, especially from teachers in Phoenix area schools like Gilbert where 152 teachers were recently laid off because of declining enrollment.
“Pima’s continuing to grow though, and that’s a good thing,” he said.
Shane Hawkins, superintendent of Fort Thomas Unified School District, said his school district is also seeing an increase in enrollment, and they’re also looking to hire people for new teaching positions, and to fill vacancies. They also have had some difficulties finding teachers, mainly because of a lack of available housing in the district.
Hawkins said while most teachers new to the district usually live in Safford, Thatcher, Pima or Bylas, other teachers travel from San Carlos, Morenci, or even Globe or Miami.
Hawkins added that most of the seven teachers that resigned from the district during the school year said they were leaving the district because they were moving, but the district didn’t necessarily ask why they were moving.
Despite the housing issue, Hawkins said that this year the district has seen an increase in applicants from last year.
Fort Thomas is looking to hire three elementary school teachers, a special education teacher, a junior high science teacher, two socio-emotional support counselors, a student support specialist, and a preschool teacher for their new preschool program that will start next school year.
Hawkins said the district hasn’t received their most recent ESSER funds yet, which they estimate will be $3-4 million. The district hasn’t officially decided what they’ll be using the funds for once they do get it, but Hawkins said they’ll most likely use the funds to continue to pay for new staff positions, like the preschool teacher and socio-emotional support counselors.
Hawkins noted the counselors will be there for students who are dealing with the mental health effects of more than a year of COVID-19-caused devastation, and everything else that happened in the past year.