Students, staff, and members of the wider public will now have the option to either wear masks or not on Fort Thomas Unified School District property after the district's governing board ended their mask mandate on Wednesday.
Superintendent Shane Hawkins pointed to both the San Carlos Tribal Council's decision to rescind their mask mandate on San Carlos Apache Reservation lands on June 18 and the controversy and disruption that's followed from irate anti-mask protesters after school boards around the country have tried to discuss continuing mask mandates at schools in the last couple of months.
Hawkins and board members also said they want to give families and students a choice based on their own comfort level and their own sense of precaution.
"Most of our community believes in personal choice," Hawkins said, "I think it was a good move for our school district."
Before voting on the motion, the board turned to the principals of the district's schools in attendance to ask them their opinion on the matter.
"I think it's a good thing to have that option knowing the teachers I know. Some of them have underlying conditions," said Jayson Stanley, the director of Mount Turnbull Academy, the district's alternative high school.
Although he did say one student attending the district's summer school program is currently in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, Aaron Hayes, the director of the district's summer school program and the director of Fort Thomas Elementary School, said he's not seeing a prominent presence of the virus.
"I personally believe it's positive," Hayes said.
Marthalean Talkalai, the principal of Mount Turnbull Elementary School, agreed with the board's decision and said 100% of the staff at her school are vaccinated against COVID-19, she thinks once the school year starts again, some parents might request that teachers wear masks.
The district's schools will still practice social distancing guidelines and try to keep both students and staff six feet away from others, Hawkins said.
"It works in every single classroom," Hawkins said.
The board also discussed restarting some of the district's after school programs on Fridays, when the district does not have regular academic classes, using federal COVID-19 relief money allocated to states for elementary and secondary schools. The funds, called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER, were first given out from money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and are meant to address the impact of COVID-19 on education and students. A second round of ESSER funding came from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. A third, and final, round of funding came from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Hawkins said the district has yet to receive their third round of ESSER funds and the district doesn't yet know when the after school Friday programs would begin.