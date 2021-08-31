The Fort Thomas Unified School District will soon be working with the San Carlos Housing Authority on possible future housing projects for district teachers in Bylas.
“It’s rough. We lose two to three potential quality teachers every year because there’s no housing available,” said Shane Hawkins, district superintendent. “For a district our size, that’s a big deal. And it’s been going on for years. Staff housing is vital for us to attract those qualified staff members.”
The decision was made by the district’s board Aug. 19.
Although no concrete plans were made for how many housing units could be built, or when the project could be completed, San Carlos Apache Tribal Council member Allred Pike and Virgilene Edwards, the executive of the San Carlos Housing Authority, spoke to the board and agreed to begin talks to create future housing projects in Bylas for teachers in the district, both for tribal members and non-tribal members.
“It will fall within our plan,” Edwards said at the meeting.
Pike said he’s particularly interested in the project to provide San Carlos Apache tribal members housing on the tribal territory so members can “come home” and work, while also providing housing for non-tribal member teachers.
Martha Talkalai, the principal of Mount Turnbull Elementary School, said one of her staff members at the school commutes from their home in Morenci because they couldn’t find housing closer to Bylas. Another staff member takes a four and a half hour round trip drive from their home in Tempe to work at the school. Talkalai herself commutes from Phoenix to Bylas everyday for work.
“I do it myself because it’s in my heart,” Talkalai said. “It’s my community.”
Talkalai said if housing is built in Bylas, she’d have to consider and consult with her family, but she’d think about moving into one of the district apartments in Bylas, if she could afford it.
Finding housing for teachers is particularly difficult in school districts that are on Native American land, Hawkins said, since housing non-tribal members on tribal land is restrictive. Districts in conjunction with tribal governments, like some on the Navajo Nation, have built apartments and housing units for non-tribal member teachers, especially in rural areas.
But even tribal members have trouble finding housing in or close to Bylas, Hawkins said. Although teachers are classified as essential and therefore should have higher priority for tribal housing allotments, enrolled San Carlos Apache member teachers still have trouble finding housing close to or in Bylas, Hawkins said.
The district does have one single apartment for housing a teacher across the street from the district office in Fort Thomas, but Hawkins said the district needs many, many more housing options for teachers.
Hawkins said the district did work with the San Carlos Apache tribal government when they came up with a master plan in 2010 to build about 15 units of teacher housing and a community center around the 75 acres they lease from the tribe around Mount Turnbull Elementary, but that plan has yet to come to fruition.
The master plan at the time stated that building the 15 units of housing and the community center would cost approximately $4.3 million. Hawkins estimated the cost of the project would now be closer to $10 million, with the hope being that the cost of the project would be split between the district and the tribe and other funding sources, he said.
Although the district’s housing plans weren’t successful in the past, Hawkins is optimistic that this time the housing will be built, especially with greater logistical and political support from the San Carlos Housing Authority and the San Carlos Apache government, as well as the possibility of some amount of federal funding for teacher housing on tribal lands that might be in the next federal infrastructure bill.
Toward the end of the discussion at the board meeting, board member Cindy Pearson looked around at the board and asked, “So we just need to get started then?”
“Yes,” said Board Clerk Hugh Moses Jr.