The body of a woman was found Saturday a short distance from the Fort Thomas Cafe and authorities believe it may be that of a missing woman last seen at the cafe Sept. 24.
"We need to have a positive ID made, but we feel very strongly it's her," said Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies Sunday.
According to McCormies, Eva Joy Martinez was last seen 8:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 24 at the cafe on Highway 70 in Fort Thomas. She was seen on video with a man and a woman in the cafe, becoming upset and leaving alone.
There is no video available from the outside of the building, he said.
Her family reported her missing to the Fort Thomas Police Department and began distributing flyers about her disappearance. The sheriff's office learned of her disappearance Oct. 1 and began knocking on doors along the highway with the help of volunteers with the Search and Rescue team Oct. 4, McCormies said.
Sheriff's personnel also spoke with the couple Martinez was last seen with, he said.
Relatives reached last week declined an interview request.
On Saturday, a civilian found remains one-quarter to one-half mile west of the cafe on the north side of the highway, McCormies said.
The Office of the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office was expected to conduct an autopsy Monday, he said.