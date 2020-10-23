Freeport-McMoRan's latest predictions about the impact Safford mining operations would have on local water resources have turned out to be accurate and no adjustments will have to be made to their operations.
That was the gist of Thursday's 11th annual meeting to discuss the Safford mine’s 3M or Model, Monitor and Mitigate Program.
Back in December 2007, Freeport-McMoRan Safford Inc. open the first major copper mine in Arizona since 1973 in Safford. Because of concerns over drought conditions, a ground model was created during the permitting process to predict the potential effects on local water resources, specifically the Gila River.
Starting in 2002, a monitoring program was created and the company and the United States Geological Survey began gathering groundwater data several times a year in 2004. Over the last 11 years, FMSI and the USGS have been presenting their findings during a public meeting, although the USGS also posts the data on their website.
According to the USGS, mining operations currently require about 5,000 acre-feet per year of groundwater, with a total estimated demand of 74,000 acre-feet of groundwater over the life of the mine operations.
During Thursday's meeting, which was held virtually, Conrad Parrish, the mine's environmental manager, explained they monitor roughly 58 ground water wells between the mine and the Gila River, Bonita Creek and the San Carlos Apache reservation.
Parrish told those participating in the meeting that the mine pumps 3,000 gallons of water an hour, which is roughly the equivalent of what an 800 acre cotton farm uses.
He said the mine's main water supply comes from what's called the Fracture Zone Aquifer. It's supplemented by the Lower Basin Fill Aquifer, which contains water that is not fit for humans or agriculture.
No water from the Gila River is pumped to the mine, he said.
The mine recycled 90 percent of the water they used in 2019 and the company is committed to protect the quality of ambient water, such as ground water and rain water, Parrish said.
The model predicts that 42 years from now there could be a "slight decrease" of 251 acre-feet in tributary groundwater flow towards the Gila River, but Parrish and Tom Porter of the USGS said Freeport is voluntarily taking measures to mitigate that peak impact.
In fact, according to Porter, the annual flow in the Gila River is expected to increase by at least 230 acre-feet. Currently, the 97-year annual median flow of the river is 121,000 acre feet.