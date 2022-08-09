Multiple Arizona tribes are invited to apply for up to $5,000 in the form of a Native American Community Activities and Contributions Grant funded by the Freeport-McMoRan Native American Partnership Fund, the company said on its website.
The Hualapai Tribe, Pascua Yaqui Tribe, San Carlos Apache Tribe, Tohono O’odham Nation, White Mountain Apache Tribe, Yavapai-Apache Nation and Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe are all eligible to submit applications before the Oct. 31 deadline.
The identified priority issue areas are education and training, health and wellness, cultural preservation, economic development and environment. Applicants can also propose projects within these priority areas that support women's development and engage elders.
Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until Oct. 31. Complete applications require four weeks for review. Applicants will be notified of award status 30 days after receipt of complete application. More information about the Native American Partnership Fund can be found at https://bit.ly/3SEi4PJ.
Freeport-McMoRan said most contributions awarded will be between $250 and $2,500. No more than $20,000 in total will be awarded to a single tribal community each year through this program. Any request for $10,000 or more should be submitted through the Native American Partnership Fund and must meet the criteria of the fund.