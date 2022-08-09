Multiple Arizona tribes are invited to apply for up to $5,000 in the form of a Native American Community Activities and Contributions Grant funded by the Freeport-McMoRan Native American Partnership Fund, the company said on its website.

The Hualapai Tribe, Pascua Yaqui Tribe, San Carlos Apache Tribe, Tohono O’odham Nation, White Mountain Apache Tribe, Yavapai-Apache Nation and Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe are all eligible to submit applications before the Oct. 31 deadline.

