A combination of better-than-expected copper and gold sales and net cash costs that fell below projections helped Freeport-McMoRan Inc. achieve what it described as “solid” performance for the final quarter of 2022.
FMI reported fourth-quarter 2022 net income attributable to common stock of $697 million, $0.48 per share. That’s compared to a net of $1.1 billion, or $0.74 per share, in the same period of 2021.
FMI’s adjusted net income attributable to common stock in fourth quarter 2022 was $748 million, $0.52 per share. The company said these numbers reflect the exclusion of net charges totaling $51 million, $0.04 per share, primarily associated with adjustments to reclamation liabilities at PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) and charges for a proposed settlement related to legacy environmental litigation, partly offset by favorable adjustments to historical contested tax matters.
FMI reported consolidated sales of 1.0 billion pounds of copper, 458,000 ounces of gold and 19 million pounds of molybdenum in fourth quarter 2022, and 4.2 billion pounds of copper, 1.8 million ounces of gold and 75 million pounds of molybdenum for the year 2022.
The company said consolidated sales for 2023 are expected to approximate 4.2 billion pounds of copper, 1.7 million ounces of gold and 80 million pounds of molybdenum, including 0.9 billion pounds of copper, 300 thousand ounces of gold and 20 million pounds of molybdenum in first-quarter 2023.
FMI said average realized prices in fourth-quarter 2022 were $3.77 per pound for copper, $1,789 per ounce for gold and $18.94 per pound for molybdenum.
Average unit net cash costs were $1.53 per pound of copper in fourth-quarter 2022 and $1.50 per pound of copper for the year 2022, the company said. Unit net cash costs are expected to average $1.60 per pound of copper for the year 2023.
Operating cash flows totaled $1.1 billion (net of $0.5 billion of working capital and other uses) in
fourth-quarter 2022 and $5.1 billion (net of $1.5 billion of working capital and other uses) for the year 2022. Based on current sales volume and cost estimates, and assuming average prices of $4 per pound for copper, $1,900 per ounce for gold and $20 per pound for molybdenum, operating cash flows are expected to approximate $7.2 billion (including $0.1 billion of working capital and other sources) for the year 2023.
Capital expenditures totaled $1.0 billion (including $0.5 billion for major mining projects and $0.3
billion for the Indonesia smelter projects) in fourth-quarter 2022 and $3.5 billion (including $1.7 billion for major mining projects and $0.8 billion for the Indonesia smelter projects) for the year ended 2022.
Capital expenditures for the year 2023 are expected to approximate $5.2 billion (including $2.3 billion for major mining projects and $1.8 billion for the Indonesia smelter projects).
As of Dec. 31, 2022, FMI’s consolidated debt totaled $10.6 billion and consolidated cash and cash equivalents totaled $8.1 billion, resulting in net debt of $2.5 billion.
"The Freeport team's performance in 2022 was solid,” Chairman and CEO Richard C. Adkerson said in a release. “We achieved another year of growth in production volumes and enhanced our position as a leading producer of copper.
“I am particularly proud of the notable successful execution of our long-term projects in Indonesia and the significant accomplishments of our entire global team to address challenges faced by the global mining industry,” he continued. “Our long-lived, large-scale and geographically diverse assets provide a solid foundation for the future production of metals required to support the global economy and the energy transition. Our plans focus on execution, building on our strong momentum and pursuing value responsibly and sustainably for the benefit of our stakeholders."