A combination of better-than-expected copper and gold sales and net cash costs that fell below projections helped Freeport-McMoRan Inc. achieve what it described as “solid” performance for the final quarter of 2022.

FMI reported fourth-quarter 2022 net income attributable to common stock of $697 million, $0.48 per share. That’s compared to a net of $1.1 billion, or $0.74 per share, in the same period of 2021.

