A Freeport mine train derailed near the Clifton Train Depot around noon Wednesday, blocking semi traffic and causing smaller vehicles to reroute from U.S. Highway 191. Greenlee County Sheriff officials believe it will be at least two hours before the train car is moved from the road.
Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner said the Freeport-McMoRan train was not carrying any hazardous materials and no one was injured.
Small vehicles are being rerouted through Shannon Hill and Copper Verde. Sumner estimated the closer will last up to two hours long. Mine equipment has to be hauled to the location of the derailment in order to place the train properly on the tracks again, he said.
The Clifton Police Department is assisting the Greenlee County Sheriff Office in redirecting traffic at the scene of the derailment.
It's unclear what caused the derailment.