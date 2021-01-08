crash.JPG

First responders get ready to take a man involved in a two-vehicle crash to the hospital Friday afternoon. A woman driving a pickup truck involved in the incident was sitting up on a gurney, alert and talking when she, too, was taken to the hospital.

 Photo by Kim Smith Eastern Arizona Courier

A man and a 49-year-old Safford woman were taken to Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center Friday following a two-vehicle crash around 3:30 p.m. at First Avenue and 7th Street. Safford Police declined to provide any details of the incident, including the conditions of the patients.

