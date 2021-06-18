Here is the latest Pinnacle Fire update:
After an extended period of active fire behavior, the Pinnacle Fire calmed today. Its steady movement to the northwest temporarily slowed when it entered terrain composed of numerous ledges and rocks within the Santa Teresa wilderness. The fire continues to slowly work thru this area as it finds its way to available fuels. The containment percentage decreased slightly this morning due to the increased perimeter of the fire.
On the northern perimeter in the Black Rock area, the fire continues to be stalled above the Black Rock Ranch and has made only small movements since Wednesday.
Fire lines, reinforced by burn out operations conducted during the last two nights on the perimeter nearest Klondyke, held Thursday. Those control features are being continually patrolled and monitored by engines.
Finally, the eastern fire flank remained calm and is the portion of fire perimeter determined to be contained. Residents north of the Aravaipa-Klondyke Road east of the fire perimeter have had their evacuation notice rescinded and can return to their homes.
Currently assigned resources include 5 hand crews, 4 helicopters, 28 engines, 15 water tenders, and 4 dozers. Resource numbers are adjusted as operational needs are determined daily.
Smoke: The Pinnacle fire is producing a great amount of smoke. For current air quality information go to: https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/EastCentralArizona
GO: All Black Rock Road area residences, and all residences in the Klondyke-Aravaipa corridor in Graham County.
Area residents continue to bring donations to the fire camp. While we are very appreciative, our firefighters are well supplied. We can’t take donations. Firefighters are, however, appreciative of the many supportive banners and signs we see posted around the community.