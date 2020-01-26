SAFFORD — At last week’s Friends’ Night Out event, sponsored by Safford Friends of the Library and hosted by Safford City-Graham County Library, guests filled the library’s program room to hear about a lesser known piece of American, and Arizona, history.
“The Orphan Trains — Foundlings on the Frontier,” presented by Alison Moore and Phil Lancaster, used live music, storytelling, historical photos and video interviews to tell the tale of the “placing out” social movement of the 19th and early 20th centuries, when over 250,000 orphans and unwanted children were sent west from New York City to find new homes.
Moore gave a reading from her 2012 novel “Riders on the Orphan Train,” based on the journeys of those children. She also recounted the 1904 controversy over 21 Irish Catholic children sent to Clifton from the New York Foundling Hospital. Placed with local Mexican families, the children were forcibly taken and adopted by Anglo residents.
Moore and Lancaster closed the program by answering questions from the audience. Their presentation was funded by the Arizona Humanities Council.