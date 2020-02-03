SAFFORD — The Safford Friends of the Library will host local author Joyce Benvenuto for a special book discussion Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Safford Library Program Room.
Her newest book is titled “Road to Duncan.” It begins with her father’s hobo journeys on the Southern Pacific Railroad in the 1920s. The book ends in present time with poems that depict local scenes along Interstate 10, the Safford area, the Apache Reservation and ends with a final poem about Duncan.
She is also the author of “A Grand River,” “Poems” and “Poem Journey,” published by Thunder Bay Press, Holt Mich. Her recent poetry readings include Arizona, Michigan, and Vermont. Over time, she has published in various literary magazines.
Benvenuto has spent some part of every year in southeast Arizona for the past 20 years. There she shares life with her daughter’s family and enjoys the friendship of other Westerners. Benvenuto taught high school English and creative writing for 18 years. She received teaching degrees from Michigan State University.
Copies of “Road to Duncan” will be available for purchase. Friends Night Out is free to the public and refreshments will be served.