SAFFORD — Graham County author Talana Hooper will feature her newest book, “Lot Smith: Mormon Pioneer American Frontiersman,” at the next Friends Night Out
It is the story of her great-grandfather, who was born in New York, moved to California and pioneered in Utah and Arizona. Hooper will share photos and a narrative of his life. Copies will be available for purchase for $25.
Friends Night Out is Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Safford City-Graham County Library, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friends Night Out is a monthly adult enrichment program hosted by the Safford Friends of the Library. It is free of charge to local residents and refreshments will be served.