SAFFORD — The Safford Friends of the Library announced it is hosting a special showing of the recently released PBS series, “History of Country Music.”
PBS has partnered with public libraries to provide the rights to this specially-designed one-hour program capturing the highlights of the 16-hour televised program.
On Thursday evening, Nov. 14, attendees will enjoy excerpts from the original series. This program will focus on the roots of country music, the songwriter, the interconnected relationship between singer and song, and the critical tie between artist and fans.
Viewers will witness the impact of Hank Williams, the “Hillbilly Shakespeare,” following his career as a writer; the video captures the power of one signature song in the life of Patsy Cline; and Loretta Lynn will impress the audience with her interpretation of life through her hits, which had an unintentioned connection to the Women’s Movement of the 1960s.
The video also features George Jones as “the soulful singer” and follows Vince Gill’s journey from bluegrass to country.
To round out this special event, local singer-guitarist Brooks Knight will perform. Live music begins at 5:45 p.m. and video programming at 6 p.m. at the Safford City-Graham County Library.
Friends Night Out is a monthly adult program sponsored by the Safford Friends of the Library. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.