SAFFORD — Friends Night Out is taking a different twist for the month of March, in recognition of Women’s History Month.
Movie Night will take place Thursday, March 12, at 5:30 p.m. in the Safford Library Program Room featuring the film, “A League of their Own.”
With most able-bodied men off fighting in World War II, America turned to women’s baseball for entertainment. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League lasted for a decade.
This dramedy follows a fictional account of the league’s history and legacy. Tom Hanks plays a coach who slowly comes to respect the strength and talent of female athletes. Geena Davis and Lori Petty star as sisters who compete against each other on opposing teams in the World Series. Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna round out the cast as the spirited women who played in the first women’s baseball league in this entertaining film.
Friends Night Out is a monthly program sponsored by the Safford Friends of the Library. It is open to all community members at no cost. Refreshments will be served.