PIMA — An experiment that incorporated community volunteers, the Fright at the Pima Museum haunted house fund-raiser proved to be successful by raising roughly $6,000.
The Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society of Graham County, located on Main Street in Pima, operated a haunted house for the first time. This newest addition to the established annual haunted houses that operate in the spooky time of October was not only a fun experience but also a fund-raiser for the museum itself.
Over the past decades, the Pima Museum has been slowly crumbling while volunteers attempt to keep it running without the needed funds for repairs.
“We had a goal of about $5,000, and we made close to $6,000,” said Clint Woods, vice president of the Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society. “A huge thank you to all the people who did sections. They donated their time, brought their own props, and we couldn’t have done it without the community members.”
Woods said that not only did community members volunteer, but community businesses, including Western Fleet and Tire, OHS Fitness, and the Town of Pima, bought tickets and resold them in an effort to benefit the museum.
Woods told the Courier that the museum will need to collect estimates from contractors before the next steps can be taken to repair the buildings. However, in the meantime, the museum is open and free of charge for the community to tour Thursday through Saturday.