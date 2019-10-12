PIMA- Locals have the chance to get on their scare and fund the museum as well.
The Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society of Graham County, located on Main Street in Pima, will be operating a haunted house on October 25,26, 30 and 31 from 7pm to 9pm. This newest addition to the established annual haunted houses that operate in the spooky time of October is not only a fun experience but also a fundraiser for the museum itself. Over the past decades, the Pima Museum has been slowly crumbling while volunteers attempt to keep it running without the needed funds for repairs. The museum’s haunted house charges $5 per person, and the money will go to fund several much-needed repairs to the museum.
“I’m excited. My main concern right now is we’re not going to have enough people taking sections to decorate it. The resources that I have, and my committee has, this building is huge. So we have enough resources to decorate it but probably not as thoroughly as we need to. So we need to keep in mind: Yey it’s the first year we will see how it goes,” said Clint Woods, vice president of the Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society. “Hopefully it’s a success but I’ve never done this and most of the people working with me haven’t done this either so there will be some growing pains but I think it will work out.”
In a move of inclusion, the Town of Pima’s annual trunk or treat will be on October 31 on Main Street in Pima outside the museum. Last year, the trunk or treat was wildly popular with Pima residents as well as with individuals from outside the town. The trunk or treat will be for younger children, while the haunted house will be for the older kids and teens who don’t mind a good fright. Woods told the Courier that there is still plenty of room for locals who would like to volunteer to decorate a space in the museum’s haunted house, and in order to contact the Pima museum they can call 928- 485-9400.