PIMA — Locals have the chance to get their scare on and help a local museum at the same time.
The Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society of Graham County, located on Main Street in Pima, will be operating a haunted house Oct. 25-26 and Oct. 30-31. The haunted house will be open 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
This newest addition to the established haunted houses that operate throughout the Gila Valley is not only a fun experience but also a fund-raiser for the museum.
Over the past decades, the Pima Museum has been slowly crumbling while volunteers attempt to keep it running without the needed funds for repairs. The museum’s haunted house charges $5 per person, and the money will go to fund several much-needed repairs.
“I’m excited. My main concern right now is we’re not going to have enough people taking sections to decorate it. The resources that I have, and my committee has, this building is huge. So we have enough resources to decorate it but probably not as thoroughly as we need to. So we need to keep in mind (that) it’s the first year; we will see how it goes,” said Clint Woods, vice president of Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society. “Hopefully, it’s a success, but I’ve never done this, and most of the people working with me haven’t done this either, so there will be some growing pains. But I think it will work out.”
In a move of inclusion, the Town of Pima’s annual Trunk or Treat will be Oct. 31 on Main Street in Pima outside the museum. Last year, the Trunk or Treat was wildly popular with Pima residents as well as with individuals from outside the town. The Trunk or Treat will be for younger children, while the haunted house will be for the older youths and teens who don’t mind a good fright.
Woods told the Courier there is still plenty of room for locals who would like to volunteer to decorate a space in the museum’s haunted house. Call 928-485-9400.