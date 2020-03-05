FT. THOMAS- An early morning fire required the work of multiple agencies as one home burned.
The home, located on Black Rock Road in Ft. Thomas, was smoldering throughout the night although the residents couldn't locate the fire. According to Fort Thomas Fire Department Chief McCoy Hawkins, the fire itself was located in the home’s roof and only became visible around 1 am on Thursday when the department was called.
“When we arrived there was fire in the attic and it took until 5:30 for the crews to be finished. We had called Pima and Thatcher for help. The insulation they had in the attic was that blow-in type and it was hard to put out because it kept smoldering,” said Hawkins.
No injuries were caused by the fire. The home’s damage is extensive, and although the family does not have an online donation source, individuals may contact Debbie Larson at 602-214-0283 if they wish to assist the family who are currently displaced by the fire.