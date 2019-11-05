SUPERIOR — Motorists traveling from the Gila Valley to the Phoenix area should expect long delays and a lengthy detour starting Thursday, Nov. 7.
The Pinto Creek Bridge on U.S. Highway 60, between Miami, Ariz., and Superior, will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., to all traffic for rock blasting.
The closures are expected to run about six weeks. Crews will reopen the road prior to 1 p.m. if it is safe and passable.
All eastbound vehicles will be redirected at State Route 177 in Superior, and westbound vehicles will be redirected at the west end of Miami. Traffic will not be allowed to queue at the closure locations.
Motorists with a destination between SR 177 and Top-of-the-World west of Pinto Creek or between Miami and Pinto Valley Mine Road east of Pinto Creek will be allowed to pass; however, no vehicles will be allowed between Top-of-the-World and Pinto Valley Mine Road.
During the closures, traffic will be detoured to SR 177 in Superior and SR 77 in Globe. The detour includes a 10-percent grade and will significantly increase travel time.
Law enforcement officers will be stationed at the intersection of SR 77 and SR 177 in Winkelman; and drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Arizona Department of Transportation crews will also complete maintenance work (vegetation removal, guardrail repairs and pavement overlays) during the closures.
Because of the potential for long delays, motorists may want to plan trips before or after the full closures.
For more information, go to azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.