FROM LEFT: Graham County Search and Rescue Vice President Thomas Snodderley, Jason Roybal, SAR member Pete Gauna and Matt Alvarez. Roybal and Alvarez were the first-place winners in Graham County SAR's Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday.
Players competed Saturday in Graham County Search and Rescue's Annual Cornhole Tournament.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
Scarlett, age 2, shows off her illuminated mitts during a blacklight painting session on Saturday at the Graham County Fairgrounds.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
Paint party at the fairgrounds. FRONT ROW: Scarlett, 2, with twins Evelynn and Tucker, both 1 1/2. BACK ROW: Kay Marchione, Diane Campbell and Abigail McCargish.
Legend has it a 14th-century Bavarian cabinetmaker named Matthias Kaupermann devised the game of cornhole after he witnessed a group of children tossing stones into a hole in the ground. It isn't known whether he gave the game its somewhat unfortunate-sounding name.
Whatever the case, there's no question the game has escalated in status beyond a simple backyard barbecue pastime into a national phenomenon whose following extends to national television audiences.
On Saturday, 35 teams tested their abilities to toss bean bags into a 6-inch hole at Graham County Search and Rescue's Annual Cornhole Tournament at the Graham County Fairgrounds.
It was the third year for the event, which raises money for personal safety equipment and other expenses for the organization's group of some 38 volunteers.
Thomas Snodderley, vice president of Graham County SAR, said he expected Saturday's event to raise about $4,000.
Although most of the organization's money comes through grants and an allowance in the county budget, those funding sources tend to be designated for specific purposes and not for incidental expenses such as ropes and regular training. Fundraisers such as the cornhole tournament help fill in the gaps, he said.
The tournament was a double-elimination format. Winners received trophies and backpack filled with gifts and certificates.
Matt Alvarez and Jason Roybal, both of Morenci, emerged as the day's top team.
This year's event also featured blacklight painting activities and blacklight karaoke.