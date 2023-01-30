Legend has it a 14th-century Bavarian cabinetmaker named Matthias Kaupermann devised the game of cornhole after he witnessed a group of children tossing stones into a hole in the ground. It isn't known whether he gave the game its somewhat unfortunate-sounding name.

Whatever the case, there's no question the game has escalated in status beyond a simple backyard barbecue pastime into a national phenomenon whose following extends to national television audiences.

