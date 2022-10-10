2.jpg

The start of the Safford Lions Club 5K Fun Run in 2020 at Eastern Arizona College's Discovery Park.

 FILE PHOTO

The Safford Lions Club once again will be directing the community’s attention to the subject of mental health on Saturday when it conducts its third annual 5K and 10K Fun Run at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus.

Safford Lions will distribute all profits from the event locally for mental health services.

