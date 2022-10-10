The Safford Lions Club once again will be directing the community’s attention to the subject of mental health on Saturday when it conducts its third annual 5K and 10K Fun Run at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus.
Safford Lions will distribute all profits from the event locally for mental health services.
Residents of Graham County enjoy spectacular scenery, a moderate cost of living, very good schools and medical care, a mild winter climate and great friends,” Graham County Supervisors Chairman and Safford Lions member Paul David said.
However, he added, with all the positives there are also significant problems and challenges.
Over 4 percent of Arizonans suffered from significant mental health problems; 8 percent of adolescents and adults struggled with substance-abuse disorders, and 17.4 percent drank excessively, David said, citing Data USA.
Rural Arizona residents have significantly higher rates of death by suicide than urban dwellers, he continued.
“The Arizona Departent Of Health Services reported 11 deaths by suicide and 8 drug induced deaths in Graham County in 2017,” he said. “The data for subsequent years for Graham County have been suppressed by the ADOHS.”
Participants on Saturday are invited to run, walk, jog or race around the computer timed, 5K groomed path circling Discovery Park. The Fun Run starts at 7:30 a.m. followed by the 10K at 8:00 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Check in begins at 7 a.m.
T-shirts are included in the entry fee of $25 per person. Accompanied children 11 and under are free.
Medals for the top three male and female finishers in the 13-20, 21-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60 and the 61-plus Masters age group categories will be awarded.
With Halloween approaching, the six best costumed attendees will get medals. This year’s costume theme is cosplay.
Registration is available on Eventbrite, locally at rafyduck@yahoo.com or call Mike Garcia at (928) 432-1430.