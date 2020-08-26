Inside the Safford Theater on Main Street, walls frame the lobby, bathrooms, and upper level. Up the original stairwell, two suites sit, not quite complete.
So close and yet so far.
The effort to restore the historical theater began two years ago. Contractors had completed 65 percent of the project and then COVID-19 hit, drying up the funds necessary to complete it.
Danny Smith, president of the Safford Downtown Association, is one of many disappointed by the stoppage. For him, the theater is not only a piece of history, but a means to draw people downtown.
“It will be used for movies, concerts, performances. You can rent the building for whatever your event is. We’ll have our own house programming, movies and concerts. Other people can do what they like with it for their events,” said Smith.
The theater had sat empty since it was officially closed in 1975. Built in 1911, it has gone through multiple hardships. Wood rot claimed its top level, and at one point during its existence a fire damaged the building.
When the restoration project began, the Historical Preservation Committee partnered with the downtown association to raise the historic theater from the rubble. Although the theater went through multiple styles, the association will be restoring it to its historic art nouveau style.The building is now owned by the downtown association, which has complete control of the project.
“It’s going to be a whole different atmosphere,” Smith said. “Every little detail, like all the switch plates, are antiques. It’s going to really trip people. ”
Outside there will be a large area with a courtyard for performances. Inside, there will be a movie screen. So far, roughly $240,000 has been raised via grants from the Graham and Greenlee County United Way and Freeport-McMoRan.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Freeport cancelled all of its grant applications and United Way has not provided the theater any additional grants.
So, the theater now sits. The exterior stage and the building at the end of the exterior theater have yet to be touched. Smith estimates the theater will need another $240,000 to complete the project. Included in that estimate is the cost of a projector.
Adam O’Doherty, Graham and Greenlee United Way CEO, said he could not speak directly for the board members, but he knows the theater remains in board members’ thoughts.
“I know they’ve done a lot of work,” O’Doherty said. “Our board would love to have community buy-in to the theater and investment.”