A toy car that was recharging caused a fire in the garage of a home in the 1300 block of West 19th Place in Safford shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday. While $10,000 in damage was reported, no one was injured, said Safford Fire Chief Clark Bingham.
Most Popular
-
Fairbanks Middle School has a new principal
-
Safford residents reminded to watch their water consumption
-
House of Hope welcomes first participants
-
Duncan man accused of raping visiting 12-year-old
-
It's a way of life: Some rodeo families go back generations
-
Bernadette Crandall Hollowell
-
Recycling company waits for community interest
-
Biggest Small Town 4th of July
-
Grants for law enforcement make things easier
-
Greenlee County seeing spike in COVID-19 cases