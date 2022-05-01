Have you noticed the number of gray or silver leaves on desert plants? Often this is the result of minute white hairs on the foliage. These light colors reflect the sun instead of absorbing it like deep green leaves would. Examples of this adaptation are: Desert Marigold, Woolly Butterfly Bush, and many Texas Ranger varieties.
Late landscape architect, author, and Professor Emeritus Warren Jones often said that “plants here either evade or endure the desert’s extreme heat and drought conditions.”
Evaders are usually annuals that appear only when the weather is cool, moist, and favorable to their survival. On the other hand, endurers are the arid plants that stand up and take the heat and drought because they’ve got it figured it out!
Palo Verde is one of the most efficient endurers in our desert. To cope with hot dry weather, this tree first sheds its leaflets, then midribs, and finally the twigs. By reducing tissue this way, it maintains life in its core as long as possible while waiting for the return of water.
Further, the Palo Verde’s open branched form allows rainfall or dew to collect and flow down the tree toward the roots. Its green bark is filled with chlorophyll and continues photosynthesis even when the leaves have all fallen. That is truly enduring!
A number of arid plants have developed protective coatings such as the varnish-like layer covering Creosote Bush leaves. The scent of wet creosote foliage after a summer rain is one of the distinguishing traits of the desert. Jojoba Bush leaves are coated with a waxy substance, and also will turn their surfaces away from the sun … more unique adaptations to the elements.
Cactus have a thick, waxy skin that reduces evaporation. They can also store water in their pods, bodies, or joints during dry periods. Many plants close their leaf pores during hot days and re-open them at nightfall. Some keep their leaf pores more permanently closed. Saguaros are typical of this process. Its accordion-like structure has been verified as expanding 6 inches or more after absorbing moisture from heavy rainfall.
Moisture from meager rain or dew may be directed toward root zones by the corrugations on cactus surfaces. The same is true of funnel-like Agave and Aloe leaf structures.
Arid plants generally produce shallow roots that travel over large areas to absorb even slight traces of rainfall. These networks of fiber additionally prevent soil erosion. They may also grow tap roots that have a dual purpose of seeking moisture from deep underground, and supporting the plant during violent storms.
To survive the desert’s often harsh conditions, the key is adaptation. It is no wonder that gardeners appreciate arid plants … true masters of endurance!