Gas prices continue month-long decline

Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 13.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.02 per gallon as of Monday, according to a survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona.
Prices in Arizona are 30.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.85 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy reported. The national average price of diesel has declined 8.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.65 per gallon.
GasBuddy said the cheapest station in Arizona was priced at $4.25 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $6.35, a difference of $2.10.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.54 percent higher than a year ago, the report said.
Historical gasoline prices in Arizona and the national average going back 10 years:
July 11, 2021: $3.16/g (U.S. average: $3.13/g)
July 11, 2020: $2.31/g (U.S. average: $2.19/g)
July 11, 2019: $2.91/g (U.S. average: $2.77/g)
July 11, 2018: $3.05/g (U.S. average: $2.89/g)
July 11, 2017: $2.36/g (U.S. average: $2.25/g)
July 11, 2016: $2.23/g (U.S. average: $2.22/g)
July 11, 2015: $2.72/g (U.S. average: $2.76/g)
July 11, 2014: $3.56/g (U.S. average: $3.63/g)
July 11, 2013: $3.44/g (U.S. average: $3.52/g)
July 11, 2012: $3.34/g (U.S. average: $3.38/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Las Vegas- $5.29/g, down 11.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $5.41/g.
Phoenix- $5.18/g, down 19.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $5.37/g.
Tucson- $4.69/g, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.78/g.
“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020. Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we’re not completely out of the woods yet — we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”
