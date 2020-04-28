Cluff ponds

Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area Pond Number 3 in mid-April 2020. 

 Brooke Curley Eastern Arizona Courier

According to the Arizona Department of Game and Fish, an individual cut the hinges on the locked gate leading to the Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area Pond Number 3 on Sunday. Graham County Sheriff Office has been notified and the Arizona Game and Fish are asking individuals who know anything about the cut hinges to call Operation Game Thief at 800-352-0700.

Tags

Load comments