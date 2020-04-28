According to the Arizona Department of Game and Fish, an individual cut the hinges on the locked gate leading to the Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area Pond Number 3 on Sunday. Graham County Sheriff Office has been notified and the Arizona Game and Fish are asking individuals who know anything about the cut hinges to call Operation Game Thief at 800-352-0700.
featured
Gate hinges cut to Cluff Ranch Pond Number 3
Most Popular
-
Freeport-McMoRan: Positions to be eliminated in Morenci, furloughs planned
-
When will Arizona hit the COVID-19 peak? Depends on who you ask
-
Three more COVID-19 patients in Graham County; 10 people awaiting test results
-
State of Arizona releases COVID-19 zip code map
-
Graham, Greenlee counties bracing for economic impact of COVID-19
-
Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 6,716
-
COVID-19 cases at 6,526 in the state; Graham County cases remain at six
-
Safford Council mulling Code of Ethics
-
Two more COVID-19 cases identified in Graham County; five awaiting test results
-
With later COVID-19 peak predicted, re-opening AZ may be weeks off still