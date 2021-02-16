Editor’s note: The Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition wants to remind people that if they make donations to the non-profit members of the coalition between now and April 15 they qualify for a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on tax owed in 2020 Arizona state income tax returns. Individuals may receive up to a $400 credit and couples filing jointly may receive up to an $800 credit. Below is a story about just one of the non-profits that is a member of the coalition. Keep watching for future articles on other non-profits.
The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition is a primary prevention coalition that was established in 2003 as a cross system substance abuse coalition. We are now a nonprofit whose mission is: “A substance abuse prevention community coalition that provides resources, support, and education to the community through prevention and intervention to reduce substance abuse with a primary focus on reducing youth substance use and a Vision: “Building a healthy and vibrant drug free community”.
The first Dump the Drugs prescription drug take back project began in Graham County in 2005, through this program we partner with local law enforcement agencies and offer a resource for our community to properly dispose of unused prescription drugs to reduce misuse/abuse. We offer prevention services for all Graham County residents which includes evidence based programs, parenting programs, trauma informed prevention, youth leadership program. Some of the substance abuse education classes we provide include the risks of underage drinking, risks of marijuana use, opioid use/abuse, vaping, psychostimulants, etc.
We also have four subcommittees which include: law enforcement, youth, tribal and addiction and recovery. Through our addiction and recovery subcommittee we are in the process of building the first Sober Living Home in Graham County. This home will provide housing for individuals who are currently in rehabilitation from drugs and alcohol who are working towards finding employment or education leading to a healthy drug free life. Additionally, through this subcommittee we also provide a reentry program for individuals who are being released from local, state, and federal prisons and are returning to Graham County. These individuals are matched with a community coach who assists the individuals with obtaining needed resources which includes a state ID, housing, and other resources. Recently we were awarded the opportunity to provide Naloxone to community members.
The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition is a member of the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition (GGTCC). The GGTCC promotes the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit of up to $800 for those filing jointly, or $400 if filing individually. You can receive this tax credit on your Arizona state income tax return by donating to a qualifying charitable organization. To learn more about this opportunity, and to view the full list of participating organizations in our area, visit www.grahamgreenleetcc.org. The GGTCC is administered by the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and can be reached at 520-439-0595.