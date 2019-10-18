SAFFORD — On Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Graham County Historical Society will host its annual Fall Symposium at Discovery Park’s Circle D Ranch House. In keeping with the Halloween season, this year’s symposium will highlight the fascinating history of undertakers, morticians and funeral homes in the Gila Valley since pioneer times. The program is free and the public is welcome.
Paul David, GCHS board member and son of longtime funeral director Roger David, will present research and information gleaned from interviews with his father and others, including Ray and Nayda Luster, of Caldwell’s Funeral Home, as well as experiences and stories from and about others in that line of work — including Osgood Rawson, Bill Caldwell, Arvin Shiflet and Cecil Richardson.
David will also discuss historical developments in funeral customs and practices, sites of historical funeral homes in the Valley, local tragedies, notable funerals, experiences at numerous Graham County cemeteries, the work of coroners and coroner’s juries and the long relationship between ambulance services and funeral homes.
A light luncheon and various reports will follow the presentation.
Annual GCHS membership dues are $25. For further information, contact Mike Crockett at (928) 792-8516.