SAFFORD — The Graham County Historical Society’s 2019 fall symposium came just before Halloween and featured a topic to fit the season — the history of the Gila Valley’s funeral business.
Their tables bedecked with Halloween decorations, symposium guests heard from a trio of industry veterans: Ray Luster, longtime proprietor of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Home, and Roger and Paul David, who both, in turn, directed David’s Safford Funeral Home.
Paul David gave a presentation on the business’ early days in the Valley, and such pioneers as Walter C. Rawson. Rawson, a licensed funeral director from Michigan, launched Rawson and Sons Mortuary with his son, Osgood. Both Luster and future funeral home owner Bill Caldwell would work with the business.
Caldwell, who came to the Valley in 1949, went on to purchase Rawson and Sons, which stood on 5th Avenue south of the Safford Post Office. Starting in 1950, Caldwell moved the facility, renamed Caldwell’s Funeral Home, to its current East Main Street location, where he built a small chapel.
“It seemed like a couple of times a month you’d have a wreck (on the highway near Glenbar), and Bill would come out with an ambulance or a hearse,” Luster said. “He’d bring them in to the old Morris Squibb hospital at the corner of 8th and 9th. Later on, we got an ambulance, and we always called it the ‘Little Brown Jug.’ It was short, and it had a red light on top and looked like a tub.”
Luster and his wife, Nayda, bought Caldwell’s, along with partners Arvin Shiflet and Jon Hapgood, in 1964. Later buying out Shiflet and Hapgood, the couple ran the business until 2006.
“We still have the old books from the Rawson and Sons Mortuary and looked through some of the costs,” Luster said. “Some of them started at $150 for the casket and the service.”
The Lusters owned and operated one of Safford’s first two ambulance services; the other was run by Roger David and his wife, Carolyn. Luster recalled that it cost $12.50 to respond to a call, plus 35 cents per mile; when they left the business in 1982, those numbers were up to $20 and $1.50. In those days before air service, patients were transported to the big cities by ground ambulance. “It would take us about three hours to Tucson, about four and a half to Phoenix,” Luster said.
Roger David got his first experience in the business at a Phoenix funeral home. David said he worked there for about a year, then switched to working in life insurance. But a subsequent visit to Safford brought the Davids back into the business when they purchased the funeral home on Relation Street that became David’s Safford Funeral Home — a business David operated for many years before selling it to his son, Paul. “So that’s where we started,” Roger David said. “My wife and I persevered through thick and thin — some of it was pretty thin.”
David Sowders is a Graham County Historical Society board member.