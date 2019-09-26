PIMA — Localized flooding may have forced an itinerary change, but the Graham County Historical Society’s 2019 Fall Trek was still a success, as a large group enjoyed visits to historic working ranches and a former store.
The group’s original plans to tour Klondyke, Aravaipa and Turkey Creek Canyon went by the board when Aravaipa Canyon Road was closed due to recent flooding issues, but all who turned out were rewarded with stops at the Sierra Bonita and Eureka Springs Ranches and the old Bonita Store.
Starting out from Pima, the trek’s first stop was at Sierra Bonita Ranch, one of the nation’s oldest cattle ranches. Founded in 1872 by Henry Hooker, this National Historic Landmark in the Sulphur Springs Valley remains a working ranch. It once stretched over about 30 by 27 miles. Today, Sierra Bonita Ranch is owned by Jesse Hooker Davis, the sixth generation to live and work there.
The trek’s next stop, Eureka Springs Ranch, was started by the man who would become Graham County’s first sheriff, George Stevens. The ranch’s current owner, Roger Warner, spoke to guests on its history, size and present operations and invited them to tour the property. Warner said Eureka Springs Ranch was run by “one and a half people,” with himself as the half, though others from Willcox and the Gila Valley pitched in as ranch hands.
Before heading back, the group stopped near the Bonita Store for lunch and a presentation on area history by Chuck Smith, of the GCHS. Guests heard from Smith about an infamous local resident, Billy the Kid, and how Billy killed his first man, a blacksmith named Frank “Windy” Cahill, at nearby Camp Grant.
Smith also related the history of the Bonita Store and its various owners, including the fact that the place lacked restrooms until shortly before its closing; a small building behind the store served that purpose. Smith also recalled that, in its final days, the former store hosted live music and well-attended dances, and that he himself played there.
David Sowders is a Graham County Historical Society board member.