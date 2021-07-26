The Graham County Search and Rescue team is on their way to a rescue call, this one near the Pima Diversion Dam. SAR President Ronnie Glaspie said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. At this time, Glaspie said he doesn't believe it's related to the ongoing search for 4-year-old Maci, who was swept away Thursday night. More details will be posted as they become available.
Breaking
breaking
GCSO called to rescue near dam
- Eastern Arizona Courier
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Body of missing girl found; volunteers rescued
-
Searchers continue looking for missing girl, keeping an eye on weather
-
Searchers aided by receding water
-
Prayers for Maci
-
Search for missing 4 year old resumes in Pima
-
GCSO called to rescue near dam
-
Swift water rescue: a dangerous situation for rescuer and victim
-
Deal reached: PJ's Cafe owner will receive probation in tax case
-
Child missing after vehicle swept away during storm
-
Missing Safford man found deceased