BOBBY JOE SMITH

The Graham County Search and Rescue team is on their way to a rescue call, this one near the Pima Diversion Dam. SAR President Ronnie Glaspie said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. At this time, Glaspie said he doesn't believe it's related to the ongoing search for 4-year-old Maci, who was swept away Thursday night. More details will be posted as they become available.

