GRAHAM COUNTY — Among other late August incidents, the Graham County Sheriff’s Office dealt with an actual Dumpster fire and a littering report that wasn’t what it seemed.
Thursday evening, Aug. 22, a GCSO deputy was dispatched to East Highway 70, near milepost 341, regarding flames in a large Dumpster. Upon locating the Dumpster, near a barn on the north side of the highway, the deputy saw flames and smoke coming from inside it.
The deputy discovered burning trash in the dumpster, which was almost full of ashes. The fire was unattended, and the Dumpster appeared to have been similarly used before. Safford firefighters who arrived to extinguish the flames confirmed this, advising the deputy it was their third call to the same Dumpster. The subject who started Thursday’s fire was not found.
On Friday morning, Aug. 23, a GCSO deputy and a Pima Police officer looked into suspected illegal dumping near the Gila River, north of Central. According to a GCSO report, a citizen reported seeing an SUV with a trailer possibly leaving appliances in the area. The Pima officer later found the vehicle at TNT Recycling, about three miles northwest of the alleged wildcat dumping incident.
Far from dumping appliances, it turned out, it seemed the SUV driver’s real reason for stopping near the river was to remove an discarded refrigerator. The driver told the deputy he was taking a washer and dryer to TNT for recycling when he saw the refrigerator from the road.
According to a GCSO report, the driver “figured he would be paying a flat rate for turning in one trailer load of junk.” He decided to stop and add the refrigerator to his load, dropping off all three appliances. The deputy subsequently thanked him for his service and cleared the scene.