The Graham County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a body was found in a bag on Artesia Road Monday afternoon.
"Obviously because of the circumstances we feel foul play was involved," said Undersheriff Jeff McCormies Tuesday morning. "Whether it's an adolescent or an adult of small stature, we don't know. We won't know more until the autopsy."
Sheriff P.J. Allred said a quail hunter called the sheriff's office around noon Monday to say he'd found the bag and suspected a dead child was inside of it because there were toys next to it.
The bag was found partially underwater near a set of empty corrals, Allred said. The area is south of Safford "off the beaten path, but not off the beaten path," he said.
By that he said he meant that most people driving by would never see the corrals, but it was near roads often traveled by people on four-wheelers.
In order to get there, you have to travel over BLM lands, the sheriff said.
Other than the toys, no property was found nearby that would help identify the body, Allred said.