SAFFORD — The Graham County Sheriff’s Office issued an attempt to locate for a man last week after family members reported losing contact with him.
According to a GCSO report, on Sept. 17, a woman informed Graham County Dispatch that neither she nor other family members had heard from her brother, William Burkey, for approximately a month and were concerned for his welfare. She added that Burkey previously checked in with them almost weekly.
However, according to the report, the woman told a GCSO deputy by phone that relatives had not heard from Burkey since May 2019, or about four months. He was last known to be in the Graham County Adult Detention Facility, on May 19.
According to the report, the reporting party told the deputy Burkey did not have serious medical or psychological issues but did suffer from depression. Graham County Dispatch contacted Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, and learned he had not been in the facility since 2018.
The attempt to locate was then issued for Graham and Pima counties, since Burkey was also known to spend time in Tucson.