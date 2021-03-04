The Graham County Sheriff’s Office hopes releasing photos of clothing found with a murdered teenager found in October in Artesia will help authorities identify her.
On Oct. 26, a quail hunter found remains submerged inside a 4-foot by 2-foot float box, which is part of a livestock watering system.
At the time, Graham County Sheriff P.J. Allred said a forensic pathologist in Tucson determined they belonged to a girl or woman between the ages of 14 and 22, but since then they have come to believe the victim is 13-15-years-old.
Although authorities aren’t releasing how she died, they have determined she was the victim of a homicide, because somebody had to remove the cover of the float box, put her in it and cover it back up, Allred said.
No one matching the victim’s description has been reported missing in the Gila Valley.
Information about the case has been provided to the Rocky Mountain Intelligence Network, which shares bulletins with law enforcement agencies in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming, as well as parts of Canada. The FBI is also creating a DNA profile with the girl’s hair and blood.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also assisting the sheriff’s office with posting this information on their information site. The Graham County Sheriffs Office is asking for anyone with information that could help identify the victim to call the general number for the Sheriffs Office (928) 428-3141 or use Text a Tip at 79516.