An 18-year-old Safford man who died in a rollover crash earlier this year had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.
According to a Graham County Sheriff's Office report released Tuesday, Abram Mendez Jr.'s BAC was 0.166; the legal limit in Arizona is 0.08.
Deputies learned around 10 a.m. Feb. 2 that a car had been found turned over near some mesquite trees in between two residences in the 7900 block of East Sanchez Road. Deputies found the teen dead at the scene.
His family reported Mendez missing around 3:30 pm. Jan. 31. They told deputies they'd last spoken with him around 3 a.m. after he'd left a party. They further told authorities his Snapchat GPS indicated he was at the Sanchez Cemetery at that time.
Authorities had launched a search for Mendez and had spoken to several of his friends, but had been unable to locate him. A passing motorist spotted the car.
According to the report, deputies said it appears as though Mendez was travelling southbound on Sanchez Road when he crossed the double yellow line near a curve, went off the road to the east and travelled through some brush. Once he came upon an embankment, deputies said his car may have gone airborne.
Authorities did not see any acceleration marks, braking marks, or skid marks in the asphalt, the report stated.