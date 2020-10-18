Members of Graham County Utilities voted 124-58 Saturday morning to sell its gas division to Southwest Gas; the move must now be approved by the Arizona Corporation Commission.
The nonprofit utility company needed 122 votes to seal the deal. Members voted following a presentation at Thatcher High School by Graham County Utilities Assistant General Manager Phil Cook and discussions with Julie Williams, vice president of the Southern Arizona Division at Southwest Gas and Walter Richter, Southwest Gas administrator.
Cook told the 180-plus people who attended the meeting that without the sale the utility would be forced to raise their rates for at least the next five years in order to pay off the gas division's debt and to become profitable. He noted:
- GCU owes the electric division $2.6 million
- Needed upgrades are estimated at $6.5 million
- Projected losses of $292,000
The gas division has 5,300 meters on its 40-year-old system and upgrades need to happen within the next five years, Cook said. Because the meters are spread from Peridot to east Safford, numerous lines are involved, making it that much more expensive, he said.
Cook said, unfortunately, with just 5,300 meters, the gas division isn't selling enough gas to cover the division's costs. The warmer temperatures in the Valley aren't helping matters any, either, he said.
Four rate increases since 2010 haven't helped and a fifth one delayed due to the pandemic wouldn't have helped either, Cook said. The ACC controls just how much those increases can be.
According to Cook, if the gas division wasn't sold to Southwest Gas, residential customers could expect to pay an average of $73.76 per month for gas in 2024 compared to Southwest Gas' projected bill of $58.83.
Should the members opt not to sell, Cook said he was worried about the division's current liability risks due to the aging system, regulatory changes, continuing debt, changes within the ACC and future options. He said parts of the system are already "beyond their useable life."
"What happens in two years if things don't improve?" Cook asked. "We may not have a suitor interested in purchasing us."
Williams and Richter told the group Southwest Gas has the financial wherewithal to upgrade their system and future rate increases would be spread out over 2 million customers in three states.
Southwest Gas has committed to build a building in Safford or Thatcher so it will have a local presence, Cook said.
Job offers have been made to existing gas division employees, but Southwest Gas will hire however many additional employees it needs to service everyone's needs, Williams said. Specific numbers have not yet been worked out.
Pima resident Lisa Hamilton spoke out forcefully against the sale, suggesting Southwest Gas will double or triple people's rates. She questioned why GCU hasn't obtained financial help from the state or federal grant money.
Kirk Gray, CEO and general manager of Graham County Utilities, said the board has applied for every grant it possibly can, but most grants favor government entities, not private corporations. He also noted many grants start out at $5 million, much more than is needed by the GCU.
Following the vote and the conclusion of the meeting, Gray said a contract will be drawn up between GCU and Southwest Gas, notices will be sent to members and the proposal will be given to the ACC for approval. He anticipates a decision will be made by the end of the year.