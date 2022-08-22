Get a Grip holds on to (finally) celebrate a ribbon-cutting

Nick and Sarah Bingham, owners of Get a Grip Resurfacing in Safford, shear a white ribbon on Saturday.

 PHOTO BY TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

Nick and Sarah Bingham didn’t exactly celebrate their grand opening on Saturday. They’ve been running their Get a Grip resurfacing franchise for five years, and they’ve been operating from their current location at 803 W. Thatcher Blvd., in Safford, for two.

For the most part, the weekend ribbon-cutting event reflected a metaphoric sigh of relief and the celebration of future opportunities.

