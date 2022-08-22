Get a Grip holds on to (finally) celebrate a ribbon-cutting

Nick and Sarah Bingham didn’t exactly celebrate their grand opening on Saturday. They’ve been running their Get a Grip resurfacing franchise for five years, and they’ve been operating from their current location at 803 W. Thatcher Blvd., in Safford, for two.
For the most part, the weekend ribbon-cutting event reflected a metaphoric sigh of relief and the celebration of future opportunities.
For the first three years, the Binghams operated their business, which specializes in resurfacing kitchen and bathroom countertops, sinks, tubs, cabinets and the like, from their home. At that point, a ribbon-cutting wasn’t even on the radar. They were “too busy” just trying to get themselves established.
Then in 2020 they decided to move their business into a commercial space — just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning its sweep around the world. Surprisingly, the Binghams said business was OK that first year. It was year two when the economic impact of the pandemic caught up with them. Nick Bingham recalled one month, August 2021, when the company had one sale for the entire month.
The couple managed to get through those white-knuckle days with some belt tightening, Paycheck Protection Program loans and guidance from Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center.
Business has since improved to the point where Sarah Bingham said “we finally felt we were ready” to have a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The event did signify one new beginning for the Binghams. They plan to begin offering their showroom for rent as an event center. The new venture, which they call the 803 Meeting Room, will offer the space by the hour or for the day for special events.
Hourly rates are $80 Monday through Thursday and $100 on the weekends. Discounted four-hour and day rates (eight hours or more) are also available.
Sarah Bingham, who has a background in insurance, said she was inspired to diversify in part because she would like to use the space to help promote the wineries in Cochise County, which is part of Get a Grip’s franchise territory.
She said she and her husband plan to hold a wine-tasting event during the upcoming Graham County Chamber of Commerce SalsaFest, Sept. 23-24.