CLIFTON — The TV show “Ghost Hunters” will be taping a town hall in Clifton on Monday evening and the public is invited to participate.
A “haunted town hall discussion” will take place at the Blue Door Sanctuary, 112 Park Ave., in Clifton on Monday, Dec. 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. and taping begins at 6:30 p.m.
Those who wish to participate are asked to pre-register by e-mailing submissions@pilgrimmediagroup.com with name(s) and phone number(s).
Those attending are asked to wear clothing absent logos, writing or artwork, and no hats. Attendees only 18 years and older may participate and everyone will be required to sign an appearance release upon entering.
“Ghost Hunters” is produced for the A&E Network by Pilgrim Media Group. It’s one of two television shows coming to Arizona over the coming months.
“American Pickers,” produced by Caribou Moving Pictures for the History Channel, announced it would be coming to the state in February and is looking for collectors or hoarders willing to sell.
Thos interested in participating in “American Pickers” should e-mail darylmallett@aol.com with name, phone number and the type of items available.