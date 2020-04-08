SAFFORD - The Safford City Council will have at least one new face after the 2020 election, as a former mayor challenges the man who unseated him and several candidates look to replace Councilman Chris Taylor, who resigned after a relapse into heroin use.
Monday was the filing deadline for council candidates, who were required to file nominating petitions with at least 72, but no more than 143, valid signatures.
Mayor Jason Kouts, who served as vice mayor from 2008-2012, is seeking his third straight term. He was first elected mayor in 2016, defeating incumbent Chris Gibbs, who had served three straight terms of his own. Kouts ran unopposed in 2018, but will be challenged by Gibbs this year.
Vice Mayor Richard Ortega and Councilman Michael Andazola are also up for re-election.
Ortega was a councilman for 12 years before losing in the 2010 election, but was re-elected in 2012 and 2016. Andazola is after his second term, having won the seat in 2016.
In addition to Ortega and Andazola, four challengers hope to win a seat on the council: School teacher Brad Hemphill, in his second try after an unsuccessful run in 2018; Dusti Brantner, a financial advisor with Edward Jones; Patrick Anderson, a member of the Safford Volunteer Fire Department; and Safford resident Michael Marble, of the Thatcher Unified School District maintenance department.
The mayor serves a four-year term and city council members serve four-year overlapping terms. Elections are held in the fall every two years on even numbered years.
This year's Primary Election Day is Aug. 4. The general election is Nov. 3.